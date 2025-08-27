From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Delta State chapter, has cautioned the supporters of former Deputy Senate President and 2023 APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to be mindful not to overheat the Delta polity.

The warning followed a “One Million Man March” organised by supporters of Omo-Agege, which IPAC described as unlawful, unruly, and an invitation to chaos in the state’s political space.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba on Tuesday, August 26, IPAC Chairman Prince Henry Eze said the rally, which took place on Monday, August 25, 2025, was marred by threats, intimidation, and inflammatory remarks, which contravene the Electoral Act and the IPAC Code of Conduct.

Eze warned that such political displays, which included videos of supporters allegedly inciting violence now circulating on social media, fall far short of democratic standards and risk destabilising the state.

“The march clearly preached violence. This is unacceptable and goes against everything democracy stands for. Delta State has a sitting governor, and until the campaign season formally begins, all parties and politicians must respect the peace and stability of our polity,” he said.

The IPAC Chairman accused Omo-Agege’s supporters of “primitive displays of desperation and naked hunger for power” that could undermine the peace currently being enjoyed in Delta State.

He expressed concern over the alleged silence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, warning that failure to act could embolden lawlessness.

“The silence of INEC in the face of these violations is dangerous. Security agencies also looked the other way as political thugs paraded themselves under the guise of supporters. Such recklessness is capable of breaching the peace in Delta,” Eze cautioned.

He recalled that Omo-Agege had made similar threats during the 2023 governorship election but failed to succeed, noting that his current tactics suggested desperation ahead of the 2027 polls.

IPAC urged President Bola Tinubu, INEC, and security agencies to immediately call Omo-Agege and his supporters to order to prevent the breakdown of law and order in Delta State.

“Let it be clear that Omo-Agege and his supporters do not have a monopoly of violence. IPAC will not tolerate any attempt to truncate democracy or derail a peaceful transition in 2027,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace and political harmony, IPAC stressed that it will remain vigilant as the 2027 election approaches, ensuring that all political actors abide by due process and democratic norms.

“IPAC’s ideals of peace, harmony, and good governance remain sacrosanct,” Eze declared, warning that any attempt to ignite political instability in Delta State would be resisted.