From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has summoned Odogbolu Local Government officials, including Chairman Tunde Diya, Head of Local Government Administration Victor Awobotu, Council Treasurer Stephen Adesanya, and Council Engineer Yusuff Bamidele, for questioning over alleged financial impropriety.

The summons followed a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, led by Jemili Akingbade, which uncovered discrepancies in the council’s financial records and project implementations.

The committee identified spending outside the approved budget, expenditures without Finance and General Purposes Committee (F&GPC) approval, project cost inflation, and unethical fund disbursements through the Director of Works.

Akingbade, speaking during a plenary session, emphasised that the findings raised serious concerns about financial management and accountability. The committee, comprising Awolaja Dickson, Sheriff Yussuf, Adeleye Lukman, Damilola Kayode, Sobukonla Kunle, Haruna Egungbohun, Adegoke Adeyanju, Fatiu Folawewo, and Seun Adesanya, aims to ensure public funds are used judiciously, not to witch-hunt.

The summoned officials are expected to provide explanations for the alleged misconduct. This action underscores the Assembly’s commitment to transparency and good governance, following similar oversight in Odogbolu and Ikenne local governments.