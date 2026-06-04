Kinsmen refute anti-North allegation against Akpabio

A socio-cultural organisation in Akwa Ibom State, the Isong Annang Ethnic Forum, refuted the controversies allegedly stirred by Garus Gololo to the effect that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, was anti-North.
In a statement signed by Prince Mendy Archibong, National President; Elder Mfon Ebong, National Secretary; and Emilia Udom, National Women Leader, the forum said it noted with concern the controversy stirred against the person of the Senate President by a social commentator, Mr Haruna Garba Gololo, who was also known on social media as Garus Gololo.
The statement explained that: “Sometime in the last week of May 2026, Gololo promoted a content on some social media platforms wherein he sought to incite our brothers and sisters in Northern Nigeria, with whom we have coexisted peacefully and harmoniously, against our son, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, our dear President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, GCFR and his re-election bid which Distinguished Senator Akpabio is mobilising support across the country for.”
The forum further declared that the Office of the President of the Senate officially refuted what it called “the inciteful, divisive and inflammatory statement made by Gololo, stating emphatically that ‘Senator Akpabio never made such a statement’.”
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It said the rebuttal challenged the originator and purveyor of the statement to show proof.
“As a forum, we have investigated the claims made by Gololo, which he maliciously credited to our son. We found no proof against our son. It is therefore expedient to state that Distinguished Senator Akpabio did not make any statement to undermine the support and role the people of Northern Nigeria would play in the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the year 2027,” the statement said.
According to the group, Senator Akpabio was a well-known nationalist with a political leadership record that showed his deep respect for the cultural and religious diversities in the nation.
“He understands the expediencies of fostering a warm, homogeneous bond of brotherhood with all Nigerians from every tribe, faith, and region, despite their distinctive heterogeneity.”