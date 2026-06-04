LP NEC to ratify results of party primaries June 11

From Idu Jude, Abuja
The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) stated that it would hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 11 June to ratify the results of its party primaries held nationwide.
The party, in a press statement on Thursday, stated that this complied with Article 28 of the Labour Party Constitution 2026.
“The Labour Party wishes to notify its statutory members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), candidates who emerged from the recent primary elections conducted nationwide, all organs of the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), members of the media, and the general public that it will convene a meeting of its National Executive Committee on Thursday, 11th June 2026.”
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The meeting, it said, was expected to ratify the results of the party’s primary elections conducted across the country and approve the submission of candidates who emerged from the exercise to INEC, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.
The party also informed all successful candidates from the primaries that the presentation of Certificates of Return to candidates for the offices of President, governor, Senate and House of Representatives would commence immediately after the ratification of the primary election results by the NEC.
The Labour Party further reiterated that the meeting, being the first NEC session following its recent successful National Convention and the nomination of candidates for the 2027 general elections, was of strategic importance to the party’s overall preparations and mobilisation efforts ahead of the forthcoming elections.