Nigerians granted visa-free entry to Grenada

The Consulate of Grenada in Nigeria has announced visa-free access for Nigerian passport holders as part of efforts to boost trade, tourism, and investment ties between the two countries.

Grenada’s Consul to Nigeria, Ambassador Abidemi Sonoiki, disclosed the development during an interactive session with journalists on Thursday.

He said the Caribbean nation has already approved free entry for Nigerians and is awaiting reciprocal action from the Nigerian government through diplomatic channels.

“I have a letter from Grenada’s foreign affairs authorities to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Grenada has approved free access for Nigerians, and we expect Nigeria to reciprocate the gesture,” Sonoiki stated.

The move aims to deepen economic relations.

Sonoiki highlighted investment opportunities for Nigerians in sectors including tourism, aviation, real estate, maritime services, education, agriculture, and financial technology.

Grenada, with a population of about 125,000, is described as a stable, investment-friendly destination with a low crime rate.

Its currency has remained stable since the country gained independence in 1974.

Tourism forms the backbone of its economy, attracting visitors for vacations, weddings, cultural events, and education.

The envoy disclosed that discussions were also ongoing to establish a direct air link between Nigeria and Grenada, with hopes that a permanent route could begin operations within the next six months.

Such connectivity would enhance tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges, positioning Grenada as a gateway to the wider Caribbean market of around 46 million people, while leveraging Nigeria’s role as a key entry point into Africa.