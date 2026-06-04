State House retirees first beneficiaries of new gratuity approved by Tinubu

Permanent Secretary State House Temitope Peter Fashedemi, husband of the retired Director Audit, James Akintola, retired Director of Internal Audit, Mrs. Adenike Akintola, and immediate past Permanent Secretary General Services Office (GSO) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, High Chief (Dr) Maurice Mbaeri, during the send off ceremony in honour of four retired Directors in the State House. Thursday, June 04, 2026