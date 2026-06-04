State House retirees first beneficiaries of new gratuity approved by Tinubu

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Retiring staff of the State House will be among the first federal civil servants to receive payouts under a new gratuity scheme approved by President Bola Tinubu, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Temitope Fashedemi, said on Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary announced the development at a send-off ceremony in Abuja held in honour of two retiring directors and two deputy directors. He commended the President for reintroducing gratuity payments for federal civil servants alongside existing pensions and retirement benefits.
“Mr. President approved the introduction of gratuity for retiring civil servants, and some of you are among the first set of civil servants that will benefit from it,” Fashedemi told the retiring members of management.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the new scheme in March 2026. Under the policy, officers who have served at least 10 years will be entitled to a gratuity equivalent to one year’s basic salary on retirement. The benefit took effect from 1 January 2026 and complemented the Contributory Pension Scheme introduced in 2004, which did not provide for gratuity payments.
Fashedemi said the policy was guided by recommendations from an inter-ministerial technical committee established by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to strengthen retirement benefits and improve federal workers’ welfare.
“We take it that when people work hard for government and put in all these years of service, they need to be recognised and celebrated,” he added, describing retirement after 35 years of service or on attainment of age 60 as a milestone deserving recognition.
The Permanent Secretary linked the move to the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25), saying it aligned with the government’s commitment to staff welfare and an enhanced value proposition for civil servants.
He also said the State House had institutionalised programmes to honour outstanding officers both during active service and at retirement.
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Fashedemi praised the retirees for their professionalism, integrity and commitment. “It is not easy to do all this work and retire peacefully. All of you have successfully achieved that, and it is no mean feat,” he said.
The Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ibrahim Kana, in his remarks recalled his working relationship with one of the retirees, Francis Wasa, Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and praised Wasa’s work ethic and human relations.
“Wasa is an epitome of humility and a very reliable officer,” said Nnamdi Mbaeri, former Permanent Secretary, General Services Office and now Director of Administration, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, who also paid tribute to the ICT director.
Mbaeri said he had been reluctant to release Wasa when he was posted from the GSO to the State House because of his exceptional performance.
The Director of Administration, State House, Abdulkadir Idris, described the send-off as “a gathering of celebration” and prayed for blessings on the retirees’ future endeavours.
“Wherever you go, whatever you do, whatever you lay your hands upon, God will bless it for you,” he said.
The retirees honoured were Francis Isa Wasa (Director, ICT); Mrs Adenike Akintola (Director, Internal Audit); Mr Esiyede Godwin (Deputy Director, Library and Archives); and Bukar Usman Goni (Deputy Director, Finance and Accounts), who was recognised in absentia.
Speaking for the retirees, Wasa thanked the Permanent Secretary and State House management for the ceremony and wished serving officers successful careers and healthy retirements..