APC NWC disowns trending fake list of Senate candidates

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned a purported list of senatorial candidates currently circulating on social media and some online platforms.
Describing the trending list as fake, the national leadership of the party warned that it did not officially emanate from the party.
According to a statement by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the APC noted that only the NWC, acting through its duly authorised channels of communication, was empowered to announce the list of candidates emerging from its primary elections and other constitutionally prescribed processes.
The party’s leadership urged all party members and stakeholders to refrain from circulating unverified information capable of causing confusion, misleading the public or undermining the integrity of the party’s democratic processes.
“The attention of APC has been drawn to a purported “concluded list of APC senatorial candidates currently circulating on social media and some online platforms.
“The APC wishes to state that the said list is FAKE and did not emanate from the party. Accordingly, party members, stakeholders, the media, and the general public are advised to disregard the publication in its entirety.
“The party reiterates that only the NWC of the APC, acting through its duly authorised channels of communication, is empowered to announce the list of candidates emerging from its primary elections and other constitutionally prescribed processes.
“We urge all party members and stakeholders to refrain from circulating unverified information capable of causing confusion, misleading the public or undermining the integrity of the Party’s democratic processes,” the statement read.