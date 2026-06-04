Bayelsa APC Reps candidate, Obuebite, felicitates Diri on birthday

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC) for the Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency for the 2027 election in Bayelsa State, Hon. Jonathan R. Obuebite, has felicitated with the State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, on his birthday celebration, describing him as a beacon of hope and inspiration to the people of the state.

According to Obuebite, despite the fact that his emergence as Governor came with great expectations, from the very first day in office, he has demonstrated that he came fully prepared for the enormous responsibility of leadership.

Hon. Obuebite, in a congratulatory message on Thursday, stated through deliberate planning, strategic governance, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, Diri has steadily transformed Bayelsa State and justified the confidence reposed in him by the citizens.

“Under your Prosperity Administration, Bayelsa has witnessed unprecedented progress in critical sectors of development.

“From the construction of strategic road networks that have connected previously inaccessible communities to electricity, to significant investments in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure, your administration has continued to lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Beyond physical development, your government has consistently prioritised human capital development and the creation of opportunities for our young people. Your commitment to empowering the next generation, supporting entrepreneurs, and investing in the future of Bayelsa remains one of the defining hallmarks of your administration.

“I particularly commend your unwavering dedication to peace, unity, and purposeful leadership. Through your calm disposition, inclusive style of governance, and statesmanlike approach to public affairs, you have fostered a peaceful atmosphere across our communities and local government areas, creating an environment where development can thrive, and citizens can pursue their aspirations without fear.

“Indeed, it is to your credit that the political climate in Bayelsa has become remarkably cordial and accommodating. Today, political leaders and stakeholders across party lines interact and coexist with mutual respect, placing the collective interest of our dear state above partisan sentiments.

“This enduring culture of tolerance and political harmony remains one of your most commendable legacies. As one who has had the privilege of serving and contributing within the framework of the Prosperity Administration, I remain proud of your visionary leadership, foresight, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of Bayelsa State.

“Your results-driven approach continues to reassure us that our state is firmly on the path of greatness under your stewardship.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, I pray that Almighty God grants you greater wisdom, divine guidance, sound health, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to Bayelsa State and humanity. Happy Birthday, my dear elder brother, leader, mentor, and boss.”