From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has called for the effective redesign of academic curricula for graduates to have the technical know-how to be job and wealth creators.

The governor made the call at the 4th Founder’s Day Celebration of the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, Delta State, through his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, at the occasion which saw the former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, deliver a lecture on the topic, “Nation Building: The Search For A Nigeria That Works For All.”

Governor Oborevwori said: “Quality, functional education is one of the priority areas of the MORE agenda of my administration. We believe that education is not merely about imparting knowledge; it is also about shaping character, fostering creativity, and equipping the students with the right skill sets and mindsets that they need to excel in the global marketplace.

“The major drawback of our current educational system is that it prepares the graduates for salaried employment.

“As a government, we are determined to reverse the course by ensuring that technical and vocational education feature prominently in the academic curricula of our educational institutions, beginning from primary school; it is my earnest expectation that UNIDEL will ensure that the academic curriculum is such that graduates from here will have the knowledge and technical know-how to be job and wealth creators.”

He added, “Let me emphasise that our journey towards educational excellence is a commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration, and I invite each of you present today—educators, administrators, community leaders, stakeholders, and students—to be an active participant in this process because, together, we can build a Delta State where education flourishes and where every child can dream boldly.

“Let us commit to a future rich in knowledge, excellence, cooperation, mutual understanding, and prosperity.”

Governor Oborevwori, at the occasion, lauded the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for establishing the university.

“I want to appreciate His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the former Governor of Delta State, for the bold vision to establish this university; even critics and naysayers will agree that the coming of UNIDEL has given hope to thousands of school leavers who, otherwise, would have been roaming the streets.

“I note with joy that 4,500 new students were admitted into the university for the current academic session.

“Without doubt, each of these students possesses immense potential and promise for the growth and development of Delta State and Nigeria. It is also gratifying to note that UNIDEL has received accreditation for 71 out of its 74 academic programmes. This is a remarkable achievement that is worthy of commendation.

“As we reflect on our achievements so far, I am happy to inform you that we have continued to invest significantly in educational infrastructure and quality programmes.

“We have made strides in deploying resources to improve our universities, including the construction of critical infrastructure and the enhancement of laboratory facilities.”

While congratulating the university on its achievements, the governor urged the university administrators to consider establishing endowment funds to enable the university to finance its long-term goals and initiatives in line with global best practices.

He insisted that: “This sustainable source of income can also support the provision of scholarships to brilliant but indigent students, enhance educational resources, and empower innovative research initiatives.

“To those who can contribute to this noble cause, I extend my heartfelt appeal: invest in our youths, and you invest in the future of Delta State and our nation.

“The state of healthcare in Nigeria is a pressing concern for us all. Hence, the role of quality medical education cannot be overemphasised.

“This administration is committed to ensuring that medical students receive practical, hands-on training alongside theoretical knowledge; the establishment of medical hostels and the conversion of community health facilities into teaching hospitals is one of the steps we have taken to enable us to provide a conducive learning climate for our medical students, and further our drive for quality medical education.

“I implore stakeholders within the healthcare sector, including medical practitioners and philanthropists, to partner with us in this regard.

“Your support can catalyse the transformation of healthcare education in our state. We have the land and the vision; what we now need is your partnership. Together, we can create an environment where our medical students can learn, grow, and eventually serve our communities with care and empathy.”

Former Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, while delivering the lecture, commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration for sustaining the dream of establishing the three universities by his government, adding that universities were growing in student enrolment and infrastructure.

In their separate addresses, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof Emmanuel Nwanze, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Stella Chiemeke, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his administration’s commitment to the development of the education sector.