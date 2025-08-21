From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has alerted the public to a fraudulent recruitment advert circulating online, falsely claiming to be on behalf of the league.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the NPFL management clarified that the misleading publication, which was shared via the fake email address [email protected], is a scam designed to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

The league categorically denied authorising any recruitment of photographers, staff, or contractors through the said email or any unofficial platform. It described the advert as “a deliberate case of impersonation and misrepresentation”.

“The NPFL completely dissociates itself from this advert and strongly advises the public to disregard it in its entirety,” the statement read.

The league further disclosed that the matter has been reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution of those behind the scheme.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency and integrity, the NPFL urged football enthusiasts, media practitioners, and potential partners to verify all information through its official website—www.npfl.com.ng—and other verified communication channels.