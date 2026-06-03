EPL: Man Utd eye Alaba as Arsenal move for Kroupi

Manchester United are looking to sign David Alaba from Real Madrid this summer.

According to Tuttomercato, the Red Devils have approached Real Madrid about signing the experienced defender.

Alaba is expected to leave Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer.

Man United are in the market for a new centre-back, and the Austrian is one of the defenders the Premier League club is said to be looking at.

Alaba, 33, made just 47 appearances over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, in another development, Bournemouth winger Eli Junior Kroupi has emerged as an option for Arsenal.

As per the BBC, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admires Kroupi, who scored 13 goals in his debut Premier League season.

While Kroupi is reportedly valued at over £80 million by Bournemouth, Arsenal could make a move for him if they lose Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli this summer.