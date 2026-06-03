Mexico teachers threaten World Cup, as protests intensify

Tensions are rising in Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as protesting teachers escalated their demonstrations on Tuesday, warning that the tournament could face disruptions if the government fails to address their demands.

Members of a dissident faction of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) toppled and vandalised giant football player statues in Mexico City, signalling growing frustration over unresolved labour and pension issues.

The protesters targeted three five-metre-high plastic sculptures displayed along the iconic Paseo de la Reforma avenue. Using ropes, demonstrators pulled down the statues, stripped them of their football kits and set parts of them ablaze. Graffiti messages, including “Long live the CNTE” and “If there isn’t a solution, the ball won’t roll,” were sprayed on the damaged figures.

The action came as the teachers intensified pressure on authorities over demands for a 100 per cent salary increase and the reversal of pension reforms. The group has rejected a nine per cent pay rise previously negotiated between the government and the union’s recognised leadership.

Earlier in the day, security forces dispersed a teachers’ march near Mexico City’s Zocalo square using tear gas and sound grenades, while authorities erected barricades around areas designated for World Cup fan activities. However, police did not intervene during the protest at the statue exhibition.

The demonstrations caused significant traffic disruptions across the capital and raised concerns about potential disturbances during the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11. Mexico is co-hosting the tournament alongside the United States and Canada.

One of the protesters, 44-year-old teacher Juan Pablo de la Cruz, defended the action, arguing that educators had been pushed to take stronger measures.

“If toppling statues is considered a crime, what should we call the removal of our rights?” he said, insisting that teachers would continue to press their demands.

Despite the escalating protests, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described the demonstrations as largely peaceful and urged union leaders to return to negotiations with government officials.

With just days remaining before the start of the World Cup, authorities are facing mounting pressure to resolve the dispute and prevent further protests that could overshadow one of the biggest sporting events in the world.