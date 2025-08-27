From Isaac Job, Uyo

Nollywood actors are among other indigenous artists that will storm Uyo city for 2025 edition of Akwa Ibom Entertainment week show scheduled to hold from 10th to 14th September 2025.

The Nollywood stars include Zack Orji, Patience Ozokwor, Sam Dede , Segun Arinze , Kunle Afolayan and Eve Esin among others.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo , the Senior Special Assistant to Pastor Umo Eno on Entertainment Mr David Sergeant a.k.a ( Utang Akwa Ibom) unveiled the theme of the five day jamboree as ” Arise: Elevate Your Dreams” and appreciated the state governor for his blessings , unwavering support and vision for the development of Entertainment industry in the state.

“This year’s edition is specially designed for national prominence, as we intend to play host to members of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) to mark their 25th anniversary featuring the creme de la creme of Nollywood Filmmakers; led by the President of DGN, Amb. Uche Agbo DGN.

He explained that Ibom Entertainment Week 2025 will cement the state’s commitment to promoting talents, tourism, arts, and culture.

He disclosed activities lined up for the weeklong event to include master classes, happy hour concerts, Arise City Walk, Face of Ibom Entertainment pageant as well Dinner and Awards ceremony.

“The week will feature a star-studded lineup of Nollywood filmmakers, actors, and directors, including the President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Amb. Uche Agbo.

” Other notable personalities expected to attend include Patience Ozokwor, Sam Dede, Segun Arinze, and Kunle Afolayan,Lancelot Imasuen

He listed objectives and benefits of the week to include include showcasing local talent and creativity, creating an economic value chain that will benefit providers of tourism, hospitality,goods and services in the state and galvanizing the entire industry and sub-sectors.

” The event will also provide a platform for training, networking, and engagement of talents in the industry.”

Utang Akwa Ibom inaugurated the central planning committee for the event headed by the Special Assistant to the governor on Entertainment Hon Gofada Uko and other members .

“I have no doubt that this committee will work tirelessly to ensure that Ibom Entertainment Week 2025 is a resounding success”.