By John Ogunsemore

Former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu said no Southerner can wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, the president already has the South locked down and only if the North has a stake in the election, like it did in 2015, would it have the incentive and impetus to come out en masse to vote and forcefully defend the votes.

Momodu stated this in a Facebook post in apparent reaction to a comment by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Appearing on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday, Onanuga said a presidential ticket comprising former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would be unable to defeat President Tinubu in 2027.

Momodu promised to support any candidate produced by the opposition coalition on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform, but maintained that an Atiku-Obi joint ticket has the biggest chance of beating Tinubu.

He said, “In 2019, I supported Atiku & Obi as my Presidential & Vice Presidential candidates. In 2023, I supported Atiku & Okowa… If Atiku gets the ticket of the coalition against Tinubu in 2027, I will support Atiku & whoever emerges as his running mate.

If Obi is the flagbearer of the coalition, I will excitedly support him and his Vice Presidential candidate… If Amaechi clinches the coalition ticket, I will proudly support him and his presidential team.

“Tinubu has too much largesse and position to distribute but I prefer the road less traveled.

“The reasons I supported Atiku & Obi in 2019 are still very valid. Atiku Abubakar was one of our most liberal and detribalised Vice Presidents with a brilliant team of young Nigerians. His economic team was formidable.

“Like all mortals, he wasn’t perfect, but he had a spectacular performance. And since out of office, he has comported himself well, establishing an enviable business empire and investing heavily in education while most of his contemporaries live perpetually on politics.

“Peter Obi made his mark as a quintessential businessman and later as a famous governor in Anambra State.

“His combination with Atiku in 2019 offered, and still offers, so much hope and promise for our nation.

“They remain my dream team based on their combined experience and exposure.

“Going forward, arithmetically, I’m reasonably convinced that no Southerner can take out Tinubu in 2027.

“Tinubu has already locked down the South and only if the North has a stake in the election, like it did in 2015, would it have the incentive and impetus to come out en masse to vote and forcefully defend the votes.”