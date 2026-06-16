APM chairman links xenophobic attacks to Nigeria’s bad governance

By Lawrence Agbo

The National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Yusuf Dantalle, has attributed the recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and other African countries to poor governance and leadership challenges in Nigeria.

Dantalle made the remarks while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he said the hostility faced by Nigerians abroad reflects deeper domestic issues such as unemployment, economic hardship, and weak governance structures.

He argued that many Nigerians are forced to migrate in search of better opportunities, a situation he linked directly to failures in leadership and policy implementation at home.

“The xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and in some other African countries is a call for us to come back and fix Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the growing wave of attacks should serve as a wake-up call for citizens to demand accountable leadership and take greater responsibility in shaping the country’s political direction.

Dantalle stressed that improved governance would reduce the pressure driving mass migration and restore confidence in Nigeria’s economic prospects.

He also urged Nigerians to be more intentional in electing leaders capable of addressing the country’s long-standing development challenges.

“The situation is enough. Nigerians should elect who they want to fix Nigeria, not anybody deciding what should be done,” he added.

The APM chairman maintained that with the right leadership and reforms, Nigeria could become a country of opportunity, reducing the need for citizens to seek survival abroad.