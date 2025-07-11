By Seyi Babalola

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, has said that a presidential ticket comprising former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will be unable to beat the president in 2027.

Onanuga stated that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) does not regard the alliance as a danger.

He revealed this when appearing on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday.

According to Onanuga: “They are jumping the gun, it’s not yet time for politicking as they are doing.

“We didn’t go the way they are going about it, the alliance or merger we had in 2013 was not like these people are making it look.

“It didn’t give much distraction to the government in power but the way they are doing it is as if INEC has blown the whistle for party politics to start but it’s not so.

“They are free because this is a free country and people can come together to form all kinds of alliances

“But as far as the APC is concerned, we are not seeing the coalition as any threat.

“Even if you merge Peter Obi and Atiku together, there is no way the two of them can beat a Bola Tinubu and Shettima ticket; it is not going to be possible.”