From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Abdulahi Sabi, has said the government would not give room for fake cooperative societies, especially in the agricultural sector, to thrive.

Sabi stated this during the flag-off of the National Training/Workshop for Trustees, Management Committee, and Managers of Cooperative Societies in Nigeria for the South-East and South-South Cooperative Stakeholders Forum, at the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, Enugu State, yesterday.

Sabi said a revamped cooperative sector would ensure empowerment and prosperity for Nigerians, thereby making cooperators part of the One Trillion US Dollar economy within the decade.

According to a statement by an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister explained that the largest cooperatives globally are about 300 and generate a total turnover of $2.4 trillion.

“They play a significant role in reducing hunger and alleviating poverty worldwide. Agricultural cooperatives contribute 35 per cent to the global cooperative asset base and turnover.

“The capacity building and development programme is a continuous process in the strategic blueprint for the revitalization of the cooperative sector in Nigeria, carrying everyone along and letting them know that this government has laid down the political will to empower its citizenry,” he said.

Speaking on the training, he said the exercise would be a prelude to bigger and better things for the cooperative sector “as we have some other upcoming events to ensure all stakeholders are carried along in this Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme.”

He noted that the expected outcomes and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) include: review of the Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act N98 LFN 2004 to align with current realities, especially as it relates to technology; development and launching of a new National Policy for Cooperative Development & Growth 2025; establishing a National Regulatory Framework and Standard Operating Guidelines for Cooperatives in Nigeria; facilitating the establishment of a Bank for Cooperative Societies that will be solely owned and governed by cooperators themselves to serve their needs, among others.

The minister further revealed that “the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform National Training Workshop for the South-West Cooperative Stakeholders Forum would take place at the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, on the 29th & 30th of April, 2025.”

He added that the National Cooperative Summit on Renewed Hope for Food Security, which will bring all the stakeholders from the six geopolitical zones, will be hosted in Abuja before the end of this second quarter.

In addition, he lauded the efforts of the Provosts of the Federal Cooperative Colleges in the South-East and South-South Geo-Political Zones to align with the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s-led Administration.

In his remarks, the Provost and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, Enugu State, Dr. Jude Ejikeme, stated that “this workshop provides a platform, not just for intensive training for the participants, but also for key cooperative stakeholders from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones to interact with our dynamic and most versatile Minister in charge of Cooperative Affairs, share their views, and, of course, offer opinions on the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme.

“We hope to gain valuable insights into what our stakeholders expect from the government to facilitate cooperative development within their zones and Nigeria.”

He also pointed out that the knowledge shared will focus not only on the core principles of cooperative management but also on the critical skills needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern economy.