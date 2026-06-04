By Uche Usim

Google has rolled out a new security feature for Android devices that detects and flags suspected impersonation calls in real time, as the global cost of AI-powered voice cloning fraud continues to soar.

The feature, known as “fake call detection,” is designed to combat increasingly sophisticated scams that combine caller ID spoofing with artificial intelligence-generated voice replication. According to global fraud assessments, such schemes contributed to losses exceeding $400 billion worldwide in 2025.

Announced via the company’s official blog, the feature is now rolling out globally to devices running Android 12 and above, starting with Pixel smartphones. It operates automatically by default, requiring no manual setup from users.

The launch comes amid a sharp rise in impersonation fraud, which has become one of the most pervasive forms of financial crime globally. The INTERPOL in its March 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment identified impersonation scams as a leading driver of financial losses. Similarly, the Federal Trade Commission reported $2.95 billion in losses from such scams in 2024 alone.

For users in Nigeria and other emerging markets, where fraudsters increasingly deploy voice cloning tools and spoofed numbers to impersonate trusted contacts, the new feature offers a built-in layer of protection directly on mobile devices.

Google explained that the technology works like a “digital handshake” between devices. When a call is placed between two contacts using the Phone by Google app, the caller’s device sends a silent, encrypted verification signal confirming the authenticity of the call.

If a fraudster attempts to spoof a number, the signal is absent. In such cases, the recipient’s phone automatically checks with the real contact’s device. If that device confirms no call is being made, the system instantly alerts the user with an on-screen warning, advising them to hang up.

The verification process is powered by Rich Communication Services (RCS), an end-to-end encrypted messaging standard that ensures the exchange remains private and inaccessible to third parties. Google said the system is built on open standards, allowing other manufacturers and developers to adopt similar protections across the broader mobile ecosystem.

“Security shouldn’t be limited to just one type of phone or app. We want to raise the bar across the industry to help protect as many people as possible,” the company said.

Experts say scammers are increasingly combining number spoofing with deepfake voice technology to impersonate family members, employers, or officials—creating highly convincing scenarios that are difficult to detect by ear alone. The new feature is designed to neutralise both tactics simultaneously, reducing reliance on user judgment.

The Phone by Google app, which supports the feature, is already the default dialer on many Android devices. Users with alternative dialer apps can download it from the Play Store and set it as their default to access the protection. The feature can also be turned off manually in settings.

Fake call detection is part of a broader push by Google to strengthen user security across its ecosystem. The company has previously introduced AI-powered scam detection in messaging services and real-time fraud alerts powered by its Gemini Nano model.

As digital fraud becomes more advanced, Google’s latest move signals a shift toward proactive, device-level security aimed at staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.