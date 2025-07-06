From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has denied allegations that Nigerian courier services have been transporting hard drugs since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

In a statement issued over the weekend and signed by its spokesperson, Franklin Alao, the Service described the headline of the report titled “Nigerian courier services easily transporting hard drugs since Tinubu became president – NIPOST” as misleading and false.

It warned that misinformation on issues of national security could undermine public trust and ongoing efforts to sanitise the courier and logistics industry.

As the regulator of the sector, NIPOST said it is implementing stricter compliance measures, collaborating with law enforcement agencies, and deploying a digital tracking system to ensure accountability and prevent abuse of postal infrastructure.

The agency also called on the public to use only licensed courier services and report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities. It urged the media to exercise responsibility and accuracy in their reports.

“NIPOST expresses deep disappointment at the misleading headline, which falsely attributes these allegations to NIPOST and creates the unfortunate impression that the agency either confirmed or endorsed such a position. This is categorically FALSE.”

“At no point has NIPOST made such a statement or associated these activities with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“While we respect the role of the media in promoting accountability, the dissemination of sensational and inaccurate information, particularly in matters of national security, risks eroding public trust and undermining the collaborative work being done to sanitise the courier and logistics sector.”

“NIPOST strongly condemns the use of courier and logistics channels for the trafficking of narcotics or any other illegal activity. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy toward such abuse of postal infrastructure and our ongoing commitment to regulating the industry with transparency, integrity, and accountability.”

“As the regulator of Nigeria’s courier industry, NIPOST is leading a coordinated effort to ensure compliance, surveillance, and enforcement across the sector.”

“Stricter Licensing and Compliance Audits: We are currently revalidating courier operator licences, enforcing mandatory Know-Your-Customer (KYC) protocols, and conducting compliance audits across licensed operators.”

“Digital Infrastructure Deployment: As part of our national digital transformation, NIPOST is deploying a Digital Postcode and Parcel Identification System that will ensure full traceability from sender to recipient, enhance screening capabilities, and deter the anonymity often exploited in illicit parcel transport.”

“The Nigerian Postal Service is fully committed to restoring the integrity of Nigeria’s courier and logistics industry. Any operator found to be involved in criminal activity will face immediate regulatory sanctions, including licence suspension or revocation, and be reported to appropriate authorities for prosecution.”

“We call on the public to use only licensed courier services and report suspicious activity to NIPOST or law enforcement agencies. We also urge the media and civil society to work with us in addressing these challenges constructively, with accuracy and shared responsibility,” the statement reads.