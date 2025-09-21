From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has disclosed that the country’s crude oil production rose by 5.5 per cent year-on-year in August 2025, with the country meeting 96 per cent of its OPEC quota for the month.

The commission, in its Crude Oil and Condensate Production Report for August 2025 released at the weekend, disclosed that the country’s oil and condensate output averaged 1.63 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 1.58 million bpd recorded in August 2024.

Head of Media and Strategic Communications at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, said the development shows Nigeria’s upstream sector is on the path of sustained recovery.

“Nigeria has demonstrated the capacity to meet its OPEC production targets, despite operational challenges at some facilities,” he said.

Of the total, crude oil accounted for 1.43 million bpd, reflecting a 5.47 per cent increase from 1.36 million bpd produced in the same period last year. Condensate production, however, slipped to 197,229 bpd in August 2025, down from 220,435 bpd in August 2024.

Despite the gains, the report noted a month-on-month dip, as total crude oil and condensate production fell by 4.7 per cent from 1.71 million bpd in July. Crude oil alone dropped 4.8 per cent from 1.5 million bpd in July.

The NUPRC attributed the decline to an unscheduled one-day maintenance shutdown at an oil facility.

The report further showed that combined production in August ranged between a low of 1.59 million bpd and a peak of 1.85 million bpd.

By terminal, Forcados led the charts with 8.99 million barrels, including 8.08 million barrels of crude and 915,200 barrels of condensates. Bonny Terminal followed with 6.26 million barrels, comprising 5.8 million barrels of crude and 418,270 barrels of condensates. Qua Iboe Terminal produced 4.99 million barrels, while Escravos Oil Terminal delivered 4.18 million barrels.