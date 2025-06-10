From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has announced that the New Edo Line Nigeria Limited would commence operations on June 27, providing commuters in the state with enhanced transportation options.

The governor made the announcement during an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Edo South, where he personally assessed progress at the New Edo Line station and expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

“I’ve just come to look at the work that is going on here, at the New Edo Line station. The vehicles are ready. Everything is set. We are trying to see how we can commence. The idea is to come and look at the level of preparation for our commencement,” Okpebholo said.

The Managing Director of the Edo State Transport Authority, Oligbe Henshaw, affirmed the terminal’s readiness: “This is the State terminal for the New Edo Line Nigeria Ltd. And by the special grace of God, on the 27th of June this year, we shall be commencing operations properly.”

Henshaw further assured that ongoing projects at the terminal, including partitioning, CCTV installation, and the control room, would be completed by Friday, June 20, 2025.

The launch of the New Edo Line is expected to significantly improve inter-city and intra-city transportation, offering residents a modern and efficient travel experience.

Governor Okpebholo’s inspection also covered critical infrastructure projects, including Sapele Road, a major federal artery connecting Edo and Delta States, where he urged the contractor to accelerate work to alleviate persistent traffic congestion.

In response to the governor’s call for prompt action, the CEO of CBC Group, the company handling the Sapele Road project, Li Ou Fu, committed to completing the immediate concern section of the road within two weeks.

Additionally, Governor Okpebholo inspected Temboga and Palace Roads, underscoring his administration’s commitment to improving road networks across the state.