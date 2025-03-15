From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Sambo Hamid has clinched two gold medals in the 800 metres and 1500 metres in the senior category in the MTN Champs Season 3 competition held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Hamid Sambo executed a strong finish to stop the clock at a season’s best (SB) of 1:51.64 in the senior men’s 800m final, the fourth fastest time he has ever run in the event.

Hamid, who performed very well, Success Oyibu was one of the standout performers of the final day too, roaring to an astounding lifetime best of 23.71s, improving her times from both the heats and semi-finals to win the junior girls’ 200m title, adding it to her 100m silver.

Perezide Sigah clocked a personal best of 24.24s to place 2nd, while Vivian Iyamu ran a 24.30s for 3rd place.

It was another personal best galore on the men’s side. David Akhalu bettered his lifetime best to 21.29s to claim the title, finishing ahead of Wilfred Awonusi (21.34s) and Eniola Shiro (21.35s).

The senior ranks weren’t left out of the action, as Sophia Efetobore completed the sprint double, winning the 200m crown in the senior women’s category with a time of 23.72s. Jane Onyeneho took the silver in 24.58s, while Janet Adesiyan had the bronze in 24.90s.

In the men’s race, Lucky Daje fired through to 21.09s to win the senior men’s 200m, ahead of Emmanuel Ojeli, who produced a 21.28s. Augustine Ezuruike grabbed bronze in 21.53s.

Adedokun Ayobami got through in 1:52.12 for 2nd position, while Temitope Karounwi finished 3rd in 1:52.73.

Rhoda Adisa distanced herself from the pack at the sound of the bell, crossing the finish line in 2:06.21 to win the senior women’s 800m final. Fatimah Adebayo came in 2nd place in 2:12.05, while Adeyinka Mulero was 3rd in 2:16.55.

In the men’s junior category, Olaitan Ayomide broke the two-minute barrier to win the title in 1:57.89, ahead of Samson Tebowei (1:59.97) and Solomon Okundaye (2:00.16).

Kehinde Olude triumphed in the women’s division, dominating the line-up with a time of 2:17.31. Precious Orogun was a distant 2nd in 2:49.14, ahead of Favour Dio, who placed 3rd in 2:51.17.

Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel edged out Nwabueze to claim the youth boys’ gold in 2:03.37 to 2:03.41. Emmanuel Umeadi came 3rd in 2:05.59.

Elisha Agape struck gold in a personal best of 2:14.90, ahead of Mary Edeh (2:16.48) and Esohe Ugbo (2:29.88), to win the girls’ section.

Speaking after the medals were given to him, Sambo Hamid said that he was very happy to have emerged victorious in the keenly contested competition.

Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, Vice Chairman, Bayelsa State Athletics Association, and founder, Samkay Athletics Club, who expressed his satisfaction over the performances of the athletes, said this is the act of catching them young, adding that it is really commendable.

He said Tobore Sophia, who won a gold medal, has made Bayelsa State very proud, hoping that more gold medals would be won in subsequent competitions.

Dr. Oredipe commended MTN Champs for the partnership.