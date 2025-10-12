Rates Tinubu’s administration high in gender balancing

By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An advocate for women in politics, Dr. Mary Okuoimose has said that the inclusion of more women in Nigerian politics would put an end to cultural stigmatisation which has been a major setback while rating the country among the comity of nations.

She said with women’s involvement in politics, it will spur competition and ensure even distribution of political power regardless of gender.

Dr. Okuoimose, while promising to galvanise 50,000 votes for President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 general election, added that his administration has featured women greatly; hence, her support for his re-election in 2027 to continue with the Renewed Hope Agenda which has given women ample opportunity to contribute to the economy of the country.

Okuoimose stated this while addressing journalists in Benin City.

She noted that with women’s inclusion in politics, it would lead to dedication and increase women’s participation and representation in governance.

She explained that it would bring in commitment to mentorship, leadership development, and advocacy efforts aimed at amplifying women’s voices in political decision-making processes.

Speaking further, she said with the inclusion of women in politics, it would dismantle barriers to women’s political engagement, address cultural stigma, and promote policies for gender equality in governance and work to align with broader movements in Nigeria striving for legislative reforms such as reserved seats for women in political offices to correct longstanding exclusion and ensure more inclusive democracy.

She underscored the importance of women having a meaningful seat at the table where decisions are made, emphasising that women’s political participation is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and inclusive governance.

She pointed out that she decided to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu to the extent of promising to attract many votes from women to President Tinubu in 2027, because the administration has given women more chances to express themselves; there was the need to reciprocate the gesture.