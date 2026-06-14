Thierry Henry apologises to Nigerians over Super Eagles shorts remark

By Lawrence Agbo

French football legend Thierry Henry has apologised to Nigerians after a comment he made about a pair of Nigerian Super Eagles shorts during a FIFA World Cup broadcast sparked criticism on social media.

The incident occurred while Henry was covering the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside popular American streamer IShowSpeed.

During the broadcast, IShowSpeed appeared wearing Nigerian Super Eagles shorts, prompting Henry to jokingly call the outfit “bad luck,” a remark that quickly drew reactions from Nigerian football fans online.

Many supporters interpreted the comment as disrespectful to Nigeria and the Super Eagles, leading to widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Following the backlash, the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker moved to clarify his remarks and offered an apology to Nigerians.

Henry explained that the statement was intended as a light-hearted joke and was not meant to insult Nigeria, its national team or its supporters.

“I apologise to Nigerians if my comment offended anyone. It was never intended as a sign of disrespect,” he said.

The 1998 World Cup winner acknowledged the passion of Nigerian football fans and expressed admiration for the country’s contribution to the sport over the years.

The brief exchange gained traction online due to IShowSpeed’s massive global following and the growing interest surrounding the ongoing World Cup in the United States.

Several Nigerian fans accepted the apology, while others used the opportunity to highlight the Super Eagles’ rich football history and achievements on the African continent.

The Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most successful national teams, having won the Africa Cup of Nations three times and produced several players who have excelled in Europe’s top leagues.

Video clips of the exchange between Henry and IShowSpeed have continued to circulate on social media, drawing reactions from football fans across the world.

Henry, widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards of his generation, enjoyed a distinguished playing career with clubs including Arsenal, Barcelona and the French national team, winning numerous domestic and international honours.