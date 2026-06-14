Umahi: No presidential candidate can do what Tinubu has done for South East

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has criticised presidential candidates of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election, saying that none of them can match President Bola Tinubu in terms of performance.

Umahi said that in the South-East zone, where he hails from, none of the opposition candidates can execute the magnitude of projects Tinubu has undertaken in the region.

He stated this when he led the Renewed Hope Media Team to inspect ongoing Federal Government projects across Ebonyi State.

He disclosed that on Monday, Governor Francis Nwifuru would lead the people of the state in appreciating the President through the endorsement of Tinubu as the state’s sole candidate for the 2027 general election.

“We are very grateful to the President and we are happy with our Governor for what he is doing. And on Monday, the Governor will lead all of us to demonstrate our appreciation of Mr. President.

“We are not voting for anybody else other than the President and the Governor because none of these presidential aspirants because I still call them aspirants, because in some of the parties, there are more than four aspirants and no pretence that a candidate has emerged.

“So, none of them can do what Tinubu is doing for the people of South East. So, South East has been included, it is inclusiveness that we have been crying for. We have been crying for fairness and equity and I have always pride myself with gratitude to God and Mr. President, number one Minister.

“Without having South East as Minister of Works, we may not have gotten what we have gotten. So, we should be very grateful to Mr. President and we beat our chest and say yes, all we have fought for by our forefathers for inclusiveness, we have it and we have President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And let it be known that Ebonyi State is not obedient because we want to catch up with the rest of the country and we will never be obedient. What happened before was accident of history and it will not repeat itself,” Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, said.

The minister expressed the view that the N25 billion Onueke Flyover in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, which is among the numerous projects being executed by the Tinubu administration in the state, would be completed on or before December this year.

Chief Enekwachi Akpa, Managing Director of Age Link Group, the company handling the flyover project, disclosed that although the contract was awarded in May last year, the company had yet to be mobilised, but work had nevertheless progressed on the project.

He noted that the people of Ebonyi Central, where the project is located, are very pleased with its execution.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (South-East), Mrs Chioma Nweze, described the Tinubu administration as inclusive.

“We thank Mr. President because this is the first time South East has been included in the scheme of things in this country.

“From Enugu to Onitsha is ongoing, from Onitsha to Owerri is ongoing, from Enugu to Port Harcourt is ongoing, from Enugu to Abakaliki is ongoing.

“In Eke-Obinagu, Enugu State, traffic used to hold motors for many hours but Mr. President has constructed a big 700 span flyover for us on that road.

“Ndibe Beach Bridge is also under construction by the President and it will link Ebonyi to Cross River and we have been looking for the linkage for over 100 years in this state.

“We are thanking Mr. President because he has been particular and intensional about South East, showing us that we are part of Nigeria.

“We are telling our people to stand up and be counted because we are going to vote for the President in this forthcoming presidential election. We are going to vote him en masse, we are not going to vote for the promises we have not seen. We are going to vote for promises that has been kept,” she stated.