UATM calls for joint action against insecurity, corruption

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The United Against Terror Movement (UATM) over the weekend in Abuja, staged a peaceful solidarity march, calling for urgent national unity and stronger action to tackle terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and corruption across Nigeria.

The protesters, who marched through parts of the Federal Capital Territory carrying banners and placards, urged political leaders, security agencies, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens to set aside partisan interests and work together to confront the country’s escalating security challenges.

Among the messages displayed during the rally were calls for a national consensus against terrorism and criminality, with participants insisting that insecurity has become a threat to Nigeria’s stability, development, and future.

Speaking on behalf of the movement, Co-Convener of UATM, Okai Austin, said the time had come for Nigerians to move beyond blame games and embrace collective responsibility in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and corruption have become heavy national burdens that require coordinated action across all levels of government and society.

“Insecurity and corruption have become heavy national burdens that require action beyond political lines,” Austin said, stressing that national security must remain a shared responsibility rather than a subject of partisan contestation.

He called for stronger intelligence gathering, improved coordination among security agencies, and greater support for efforts aimed at protecting lives and property across the country.

The demonstrators also urged the Federal Government to treat the growing cases of kidnapping and terrorist attacks as a national emergency, warning that continued insecurity could undermine economic growth, social cohesion, and public confidence in state institutions.

Participants maintained that defeating terrorism would require unity of purpose among government institutions, political actors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and citizens.

The rally is the latest in a series of advocacy actions by the movement, which has intensified public engagement in recent days to draw attention to the country’s security crisis and mobilize support for lasting solutions.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful civic engagement and pledged to continue advocating policies that promote security, accountability, national unity, and good governance.