Gov Ododo approves tools, incentives for Kogi artisans, entrepreneurs

From Idu Jude

Artisans and entrepreneurs across Kogi State are set to receive operational tools and working incentives as part of measures by the Governor Usman Ododo-led administration to strengthen small businesses and promote economic growth in the state.

The initiative was announced during the first Kogi Governor-Artisans and Entrepreneurs Interface and Roundtable held at the Government House on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The meeting, facilitated by the Special Adviser to the Kogi State Governor on Energy Matters and Chairman of the Forum of Special Advisers to the Governor, Hon. Olabode Adeyemi, was aimed at building stronger collaboration between the government and professionals in the informal sector.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ododo announced that all registered entrepreneurs across various organised trades in the state would benefit from empowerment programmes involving operational tools and incentives designed to improve productivity and expand business opportunities.

The governor also approved the immediate establishment of a Mechanic Village to provide a coordinated and technologically improved environment for automobile businesses and entrepreneurs, while promising logistics support for artisans to enhance their daily operations.

In his remarks, Adeyemi described the gathering as a historic engagement between the government and entrepreneurs who, according to him, remain central to the economic activities of the state.

He commended Governor Ododo for his commitment to development, describing his administration’s policies as deliberate efforts to bring government closer to the people and promote shared prosperity among residents.

Representatives of various associations, including the National Automobile Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Woodwork, Carpenters and Furniture Association of Nigeria, and Market Women Association, praised the governor’s administration for what they described as achievements in education, air transportation, healthcare, job creation and security.

The associations also expressed support for the governor’s leadership and pledged continued backing for his administration.

Other groups represented at the roundtable included the Tailors Association of Nigeria, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Hairdressers Association of Nigeria, Aluminum Works Practitioners Association and other trade bodies.

The Kogi State Government said the partnership with artisans and entrepreneurs forms part of its broader strategy to create economic opportunities and address security challenges, noting that empowerment and entrepreneurship development remain key pathways to reducing insecurity.