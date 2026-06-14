2027: Anambra PDP Rep candidate unveils people-first agenda

…targets job creation, economic empowerment

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, Dr. Freeman Ezeiruaku, has unveiled a comprehensive people-first agenda aimed at promoting accountability, job creation, quality education, improved healthcare and inclusive governance.

Dr. Ezeiruaku, who presented his manifesto titled “A Manifesto for Accountability, Sustainable Development and People-First Agenda,” said his aspiration is driven by a desire to bridge the widening gap between government and the people through responsive and effective representation.

He noted that the constituency deserves a vibrant voice in the House of Representatives, one that would prioritize the welfare and aspirations of the people while ensuring transparency in governance.

He said his development blueprint is anchored on four key pillars: legislative advocacy and policy reforms, economic empowerment and job creation, education and healthcare transformation, and open governance.

The PDP candidate pledged to champion legislative initiatives that would strengthen community security through policing reforms and localized security frameworks capable of addressing emerging threats affecting residents, farmers and businesses.

He also promised to support policies that encourage youth participation in the digital economy, create incentives for small and medium-scale enterprises, and stimulate local economic growth.

To promote accountability, Ezeiruaku said he would ensure effective oversight of federal projects within the constituency to guarantee proper implementation and value for public funds.

As part of efforts to tackle unemployment and poverty, he proposed the establishment of a Constituency Prosperity Fund to provide grants and interest-free loans for women traders, artisans and young entrepreneurs.

He further promised to establish vocational and technology-driven training centres focused on skill acquisition in areas such as coding, solar energy installation, mechanized agriculture and fashion design.

In the agricultural sector, Ezeiruaku pledged to support farmers with subsidized fertilizers, improved seedlings and modern storage facilities to boost productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.

On education, he promised to rehabilitate public schools, provide modern learning materials and establish ICT laboratories to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

He also proposed a merit and need-based scholarship scheme to support academically outstanding students from less privileged backgrounds.

The PDP flagbearer assured constituents of his commitment to strengthening primary healthcare services through strategic partnerships that would provide essential drugs, solar-powered facilities and access to clean water.

Ezeiruaku stressed that transparency and accessibility would remain central to his leadership style, promising to hold quarterly town hall meetings across the constituency to engage directly with residents and provide updates on his legislative activities.

He also pledged to maintain an active constituency office where citizens can freely seek assistance, register complaints and contribute ideas on community development.

Reaffirming his commitment to integrity and inclusive leadership, Ezeiruaku assured that every naira allocated for constituency development would be prudently utilized and fully accounted for.

He urged constituents to support his vision for a more prosperous and inclusive federal constituency, insisting that the 2027 election offers an opportunity to embrace accountable leadership and sustainable development.

“This election is about our collective future. Together, we can choose progress over stagnation, competence over godfatherism and unity over division,” he said.