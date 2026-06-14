From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Tukur Buratai has warned that Nigeria’s worsening insecurity could lead to the abduction or assassination of top political leaders if urgent and decisive action is not taken.

In a strongly worded statement following the reported capture, torture, and killing of Maj. Gen. Rabe Abubakar (retd), by armed criminals, Buratai described the incident as a dangerous turning point in the country’s fight against insurgency and banditry.

Recalling a warning he issued in 2021, Buratai said he had predicted that insurgency and banditry could persist for up to 20 years unless drastic measures were implemented.

He argued that recent developments suggest that prediction is increasingly becoming reality.

“The capture and killing of a senior military officer is not merely a tragedy; it marks a dangerous threshold,” Buratai said. “When a general falls into the hands of non-state actors, it signals a serious erosion of tactical deterrence.”

The former army chief cautioned that if the trend continues unchecked, the next targets could extend beyond military personnel and civilians to include ministers, senators, and state governors.

Describing the situation as a national emergency, Buratai urged both the federal and state governments to rethink their current security strategies and adopt a more coordinated approach.

Among his recommendations, he called for an end to what he described as reactive policies, including ransom payments and negotiations with criminal groups.

Instead, he advocated a full-scale military and intelligence offensive against insurgent and bandit networks.

Buratai also proposed the establishment of a National Emergency Command with direct authority over all security agencies operating in high-risk areas.

According to him, such a structure would help eliminate bureaucratic delays and ensure a unified response to security threats.

In addition, he urged authorities to target the financiers, informants, and collaborators who sustain criminal operations, including illegal mining networks, ransom negotiators, and corrupt intermediaries.

The retired general further called on state governors to play a more active role in security management by supporting state policing initiatives, strengthening vetted vigilante groups, and improving community intelligence networks.

While emphasising the need to enhance security arrangements for senior government officials, Buratai stressed that the priority should be dismantling the broader criminal ecosystem that enables attacks on both public officials and ordinary citizens.

“I am a patriot. I fought for this nation, and I have no interest in scoring political points,” he said. “If we do not radically change our approach today, the headlines of tomorrow may make today’s tragedy seem like only a warning.”

Buratai expressed hope that the death of Maj. Gen. Rabe Abubakar would catalyse urgent reforms, urging leaders at all levels to act decisively before the security situation deteriorates further.