Solve Nigeria’s insecurity or resign, El-buba tells Tinubu

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Founder of Evangelical Biblical Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign if he’s overwhelmed by the state of insecurity in the country.

He declared that there would be no election in 2027 if security is not guaranteed in Nigeria as government must prioritise security above politics and elections.

The cleric spoke in Jos on Sunday as part of activities marking a three-day national mourning and prayer period declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN over worsening insecurity and the killing of innocent Nigerians, tagged ‘Black Sunday’

El-buba said no politician should play with the lives of the people and asked the president to give way if he cannot get those still in captivity out of the forests.

Calling the president out, the cleric said, “This country that you are leading everything stops at your desk. If you will not get our children out of the forest, resign from your position. Nigerians entrusted you with leadership and you must lead Nigeria right.”

He said that the primary responsibility of any president is the protection of lives and property of the people and not politicking, adding that this placed the responsibility for national security squarely on the office of the commander-in-Chief.

Addressing hundreds of worshippers adorned in black attires, El-buba said, “Fellow Nigerians, we are all standing here on the Black Sunday, declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria over the events unfolding in our country.

“The constant loss of lives and the killing of innocent citizens must stop. And right now we have our little sons and daughters that are in the bushes. As we mark the June 12th, we reflect on the democratic journey. We are reminded that democracy is not merely a right to vote.

“Democracy must guarantee the security of the lives and properties, justice for all and equal opportunity for every Nigerian;.

“Democracy must give hope for future generation today. I stand with the members of this great house of prayer we speak not only to Christians but also to our Muslim brothers and sisters traditional leaders public servant political leaders young people and all citizens who desire a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria our nation today stands at a critical moment in history

“Across many parts of this country families lives in fear of kidnappers they live in fear of bandits; they live in fear of criminal elements that politicians have tried to give branded names as their own sisters and brothers and who, some army chiefs, call prodigal sons.

“Too many innocent lives have been lost; too many communities have been displaced, too many parents live with uncertainty about the future of their children.

“As we mourn today we must declare with one voice as citizens of this country that the bloodshed in Nigeria must stop

“The security of human life is a value shared by all faiths and all people of goodwill every life matters every life is very important. Any life killed is the future of a glorious nation killed; every citizen deserves protection every community deserves peace.

“Before politics, before elections, before personal interests, we must secure the lives of nigeria and i want to say ‘no security no election.

“I call upon all the levels of government and security agencies to intensify efforts to dismantle criminal network secure vulnerable communities and restore public confidence.

“At the same time we recognize that Nigeria’s challenges are not only political and economic they are also moral and spiritual corruption greed injustice dishonesty and abuse of power have weakened the foundation of our nation.

“Therefore we call for a national moral reawakening to the church in nigeria this is not a time for silence this is not the time for complacency this is not the time for compromise that is the reason why the Christian Association of Nigeria declared these three days of mourning and today as a black sunday.

The cleric called on Muslims to rise and prevent their religion from being used for evil purposes.