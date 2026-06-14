2027: HEDA calls for peaceful, issue-based campaigns

…Urges Politicians to Uphold June 12 Democratic Ideals

By Henry Uche

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on political parties, aspirants, candidates, supporters, and other stakeholders to ensure that preparations for the 2027 general elections are guided by the democratic values exemplified by the June 12 struggle and its enduring legacy of credible electoral participation, national unity, and respect for the will of the people.

In a statement issued and signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organisation emphasised that the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists and millions of Nigerians in the struggle for democratic governance must not be undermined by violence, hate speech, vote buying, voter intimidation, or other practices capable of eroding public confidence in the electoral process.

The group noted that as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 polls, the focus should remain on issue-based campaigns that address the pressing concerns of Nigerians, including economic recovery, security, education, healthcare, anti-corruption reforms, youth development, environmental sustainability, and institutional accountability.

“The essence of democracy is to provide citizens with informed choices based on ideas, competence, and vision not fear, coercion, or financial inducement. The 2027 elections should reflect the highest standards of electoral integrity and serve as another milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey.” Suraju stated.

The anti-corruption organisation strongly condemned the culture of vote buying and vote selling, warning that the monetisation of elections weakens democratic institutions, compromises governance, and perpetuates corruption by encouraging elected officials to recover illicit campaign expenditures at the expense of public welfare.

HEDA also expressed concern over the recurring incidents of political violence and electoral bloodshed witnessed in previous election cycles, urging political actors to reject inflammatory rhetoric, the recruitment of thugs, and all forms of intimidation capable of disrupting peaceful participation by voters.

The organisation called on security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and the media to intensify voter education and strengthen mechanisms that deter electoral offences while ensuring a level playing field for all contestants.

“As the nation reflects on the significance of June 12, Nigerians must collectively insist that the 2027 elections are conducted in an atmosphere free from violence, manipulation, and corruption. Democracy thrives when campaigns are based on ideas and elections reflect the genuine choice of the people,” he added.

HEDA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting electoral integrity, transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, stressing that peaceful, credible, and issue-driven elections remain indispensable to Nigeria’s democratic consolidation and sustainable development.