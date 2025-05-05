From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has said traditional leaders play key roles in the success of the non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity in the state, by sharing intelligence with security agencies.

He also said the state was one of the most peaceful sub-nationals in the country because there has not been any record of ethno-religious or communal clashes in the last two years.

He spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, where 23 vehicles were distributed to traditional leaders yesterday, noting that his administration holds the royal fathers in high esteem.

“They have been working day and night, sharing intelligence with security agents and ensuring that they are always close to our people at the community level and that is why our non-kinetic approach towards addressing insecurity is working.

“Without the support of our traditional leaders, we would not have achieved security stability in Kaduna State. That is why today, we are not only supporting but also encouraging you.

“The vehicles are to motivate you because we cannot achieve much without synergy between the traditional institution, religious leaders, community leaders and the relevant security agencies in Kaduna State and the key to success is intelligence gathering and sharing,” he said.

He commended the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, for facilitating the distribution of the vehicles, and emphasised the need for synergy and collaboration among political office holders.

He recalled that when he was at the senate, he brought intervention worth over N20 billion into the state, adding that the Faculty of Engineering at the Kaduna State University would be more than N12 billion when completed.

“Despite the fact that we couldn’t complete it before we left the Senate, one of the sons of Kaduna State, Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Mohammed Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, is working closely with the Speaker to ensure that the project is completed. That is the synergy we are talking about,’’ he added.

The Governor recalled that when the Speaker started distributing the first tranche of vehicles, he reminded him that he should extend the goodwill to every local government in Kaduna State.

“I’m happy that today, every local government is benefiting from the benevolence and support of the Speaker. That is governance. We have relegated politics,” he pointed out.

He further said the Speaker has been intervening in many areas on behalf of Kaduna State, especially in infrastructural development, health care, education and social development.

Speaking earlier, Abbas said the distribution of vehicles was part of a broader collaboration with the Governor, which aims to strengthen the role of traditional rulers in peace-building and governance.

“This event is a fulfilment of one of those discussions and shared commitments between myself and the Governor to interact with, and provide tangible support to our traditional leaders,” he said.

According to him, the vehicles were provided by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN). He added that the latest tranche marks the fourth phase of a wider distribution plan.

He noted that 23 vehicles have now been allocated, following an initial phase, which was done during Ramadan, when vehicles were distributed to emirs, district heads and senior traditional figures in Zaria.

“These vehicles are not just for ceremonial purposes, they are meant to serve as essential working tools vehicles to aid our traditional rulers in reaching every part of their chiefdoms and emirates. This is critical in helping them maintain peace and ensure security throughout Kaduna State,” he said.

The Speaker also announced that the initiative had been captured in the 2025 federal budget, with plans to extend vehicle support and renovation of palaces across all the three senatorial districts in the state.

“Starting with the emirates, covering 11 out of the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State, such renovation projects have already been initiated. Not less than 10 district heads and emirates have benefitted within the past one year,” he revealed.

The Speaker disclosed that the ongoing constitution amendment would include provisions to grant traditional rulers a formal role in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to carve out a prominent role for our traditional rulers, beginning from 2026,” he said.