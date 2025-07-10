By Seyi Babalola

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has raised the alarm that her and her family’s lives are in danger as a result of recent threats and a fire that destroyed her office.

She announced this on Thursday in a lengthy Instagram post, where she also addressed the police’s recent request for her previous comments on the death of musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

According to the 47-year-old actress, the Nigeria Police Force’s National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja summoned her for a live video she posted during the public outrage following the singer’s death.

“It is no longer news that I was recently invited by the Nigeria Police Force, National Cybercrime Centre, Abuja, over petitions bordering on cyberbullying and other allegations concerning a live video I recorded a few years ago,” she said.

In the video, Iyabo had called for some persons to present themselves for investigation, saying it would help clear their names over Mohbad’s death.

She explained that she acted through legal channels by using her NGO, Pinkies Foundation, to send letters to the Lagos State Government and relevant authorities, calling for an independent inquiry.

“All of these steps clearly point to the fact that I never affirmed that Mohbad’s death was caused by any specific individual. Otherwise, I would not have taken the legal and investigative actions I did,” she added.

Iyabo said she met with former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa, and other stakeholders to push for a proper investigation.

She stressed that while Mohbad’s family members were invited by police, she had no control over the probe process.

The actress, who described the past few months as traumatising, said she has faced coordinated attacks, hate campaigns, and violent threats since the 2023 general elections.

“Certain individuals have, over the years, consistently called for my death, the destruction of my source of livelihood, and have incited public violence against me and my children, all without any intervention from the authorities,” she wrote.

She also revealed that just days before her daughter Priscilla’s wedding in Tanzania, her office received a chilling threat letter warning her to prepare for the worst in the next three months. The same letter was later shared by Priscilla via her Instagram story.

Adding to her distress, Iyabo disclosed that a fire incident recently gutted her office, compounding her emotional stress.

“However, my office was recently destroyed by fire. It is only humane to allow me the emotional space and time to tend to my health and wellbeing,” she pleaded.

Despite the series of attacks, the mother of two said she remains strong and has found peace in her faith.

“Without an iota of doubt, I have recently found comfort in the scriptures, which state that many are the afflictions of the righteous, but God will deliver me from them all,” she said.

She clarified that she never directly accused anyone of killing Mohbad but had reacted emotionally to disturbing clips that went viral online.

While insisting she paid for all legal processes from her own pocket, Iyabo reaffirmed her readiness to honour police invitations whenever called.

“It is entirely within the prerogative of the police to invite any individual they consider relevant to an investigation. As a private citizen, it is not within my powers or place to direct the course of such decisions,” she added.

She thanked the police and members of the public who have supported her, saying, “I extend my sincere appreciation to the police authorities, concerned individuals, friends, and supporters who have stood by me in the face of these daunting challenges, regardless of tribe, religion, or differing opinions.”