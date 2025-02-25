By Seyi Babalola

The Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday, freed Abdulazeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, in connection with the death of Aloba Oladimeji lleriOluwa, also known as Mohbad.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, who reviewed and followed the legal advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lagos, stated that he had no case to answer.

The court also discharged music promoter Samson Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, Owodunni Ibrahim, commonly known as Primeboy, and Opere Babatunde, Mohbad’s previous manager.

The DPP, however, said it would prosecute the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe and one of Mohbad’s friends, Ayobami Sadiq for the offence of reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo will be prosecuted at the Magistrate Court.