By Gabriel Dike

The management of Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, on Monday cleared its name following the safe return of Oladipupo Siwajuola, a JUPEB student, earlier declared missing by his mother.

The university, in a statement signed by the Director of BU, Communication and Public Relations, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, revealed that the student left campus without authorisation and was later found in Akute, Ogun State, contrary to claims of abduction or disappearance of the mother.

BU condemned what it described as “false, misleading, and sensational social media allegations” made by the student’s mother, who accused the university of negligence and complicity.

Suleiman disclosed that rather than cooperate with internal protocols, the mother resorted to public accusations and further complicated efforts to locate the student.

The university said internal investigations revealed that Siwajuola has been involved in activities such as gambling and issuing threats to a roommate, which raised red flags.

The statement alleged that Siwajuola sold his phone and left the university premises without informing anyone.

Suleiman said that with his discovery and return home, the student will face the Students Disciplinary Committee to address the student’s misconduct.

The BU management reiterated its commitment to student welfare but emphasised that such responsibility is not absolute when students violate rules or abscond without notice.

The statement expressed relief over the student’s safe return and warned against damaging its reputation through unverified reports. Suleiman stressed that legal options may be taken against those who “malign and misrepresent it.”

The management used the opportunity to remind the public that BU reserve the right to seek redress under the law for any reputational damage caused by malicious and unfounded statements made against the university, and on this very matter, “we may not be hesitant to so do in due course.”

The university affirmed its commitment to ethical conduct, safety, and transparency and advised parents and guardians to engage responsibly with the school during sensitive incidents.

Suleiman revealed that Siwajuola will appear before the Student Disciplinary Committee of the university, be given the opportunity of a fair hearing, to clear himself of the misconduct allegedly perpetrated by him.

The image maker of BU explained that any other alleged person (student or employee) indicted in the ongoing investigation will equally appear before the appropriate university committee.

He added: “Our findings show that on several occasions, the student’s roommates expressed concern to his mother via WhatsApp about his suspicious and unsettling behaviour. They mentioned that he had recently been using a local sponge and black soap, which created an unpleasant atmosphere in their room.

“In response, his mother explained that she had given him those items to help treat various skin conditions. She also mentioned that she had prepared a mixture of lemon, turmeric, and leaves for him to use as skin cream.

“This explanation of hers did not sit well with the roommates, as the roommates were aware of well well-documented university policy to all students and employees that Babcock University does not allow the use of fetish-looking and or suspicious items on its campus.

“It is our belief that she adopted the said explanation as a measure to cover up her son’s misdemeanours.

“Additionally, the roommates informed her about his growing debts to other students and other misdemeanours (inappropriate behaviours) of his, including the university-prohibited act of gambling, which they had refrained from reporting to the university authorities.

“His mother thanked them for their discretion and pleaded with them not to report him to the university authorities, fearing it could lead to disciplinary action. She expressed appreciation to them for always notifying her of her son’s wrongdoings, and sought their advice on how best to handle him.”

The university management said it is on record that the mother of Siwajuola was fully aware of the threat carried out by her son, to ‘shook’ one of his roommates, Tobi Famuyiwa, with an object, for calling his mother and reporting him to her.