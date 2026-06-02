UNN Faculty honours Chukwuone, others for outstanding contributions

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has inaugurated its Hall of Honour to recognise distinguished scholars whose contributions have significantly advanced the growth and development of the faculty, the university, and society.

Among the honourees was Professor Nnaemeka Chukwuone, Director of the Resource and Environmental Policy Research Centre, Environment for Development (REPRC-EfD) Nigeria. He was inducted into the Faculty’s Hall of Honour in recognition of his commitment to mentorship, academic excellence, and his remarkable success in attracting grants and development projects that have benefited the Faculty of Agriculture and the University of Nigeria.

Chukwuone played a key role in attracting the Environment for Development (EfD) network to the University of Nigeria in 2018. Since its establishment, the centre has evolved into one of the university’s flagship research institutes, earning international recognition for implementing multi-million-dollar national and international policy-relevant research projects that are addressing critical environmental and development challenges in Nigeria and Africa.

The honour was not Prof. Chukwuone’s first: he was honoured as an Outstanding Teacher/Lecturer by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during Nigeria’s 60th anniversary celebrations and was also presented with an Award of Excellence by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria in October 2008, among other recognitions.

Other distinguished scholars inducted into the Faculty’s Hall of Honour were Professor Michael Madukwe, Professor Anthonia Achike, and Professor Nicholas Ozor, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the growth and advancement of the Faculty of Agriculture.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, commended the faculty for instituting the award and for recognizing individuals whose services have positively impacted the university community.

“I am very proud of the Faculty of Agriculture for remembering those who have contributed immensely to the growth of the University of Nigeria, the faculty, and humanity,” Professor Ortuanya stated.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the award recipients to continue their excellent work, noting that the recognition should inspire them to greater accomplishments.

“This honour is not the end of the journey but rather a motivation to continue making meaningful contributions to scholarship, research, mentorship, and national development,” Prof. Ortuanya said

Earlier in his remarks, the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Professor John Ikechukwu Eze, expressed appreciation to the awardees for their dedicated and outstanding services to the faculty over the years.

He encouraged them not to relent in their efforts and urged younger academics to emulate the selfless service, commitment, and professionalism demonstrated by the honourees.

“We are celebrating individuals whose legacies have strengthened our faculty and inspired generations of students and scholars. Their achievements serve as a model for younger academics aspiring to make lasting contributions to the university system,” Professor Eze said.

In his response, Professor Chukwuone dedicated the honour to God, his late parents, his wife, and his colleagues at EfD Nigeria and the EfD Global Hub.

He described the recognition as both an honour and a call to greater service.

“This award is a reminder that service to humanity and commitment to excellence never go unnoticed. I accept this recognition with humility and renew my commitment to the advancement of the Faculty of Agriculture and the University of Nigeria,” he said.

The maiden Hall of Honour award ceremony marks a significant milestone for the Faculty of Agriculture as it seeks to celebrate excellence, preserve institutional memory, and inspire future generations of academics and researchers.