From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has lauded Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, on their historic achievement of winning the Afrobasket for a record five consecutive times.

Musawa, who watched the final match live with the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, commended the team for their outstanding performance in Sunday’s final, which saw them defeat Mali 78-64 at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement yesterday by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, she said the remarkable victory “is a testament to the team’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional skill.”

According to her, the D’Tigress’ achievement is not only a triumph for the team but also a source of pride for Nigeria, showcasing the country’s rich sporting talent and potential on the global stage.

The minister said the team’s success would undoubtedly inspire a new generation of Nigerian sports enthusiasts, especially young female athletes, to make Nigeria proud.

“I am thrilled to see the D’Tigress bring home the Afrobasket trophy for a record-breaking fifth consecutive time! Their victory is a testament to the power of determination, teamwork, and Nigerian excellence.

“I congratulate each member of the team, their coaches, and everyone who has supported them on this incredible journey. This achievement will inspire a new generation of Nigerian athletes, and the federal government looks forward to celebrating their triumph upon their return to Nigeria,” she said.