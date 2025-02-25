By Lukman Olabiyi

A massive fire erupted in the early hours of Tuesday, ravaging Ladipo Market in Mushin and Owode Onirin Market along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, causing significant damage to goods worth millions of naira.

Witnesses reported that the blaze began around 1 a.m. at Ladipo Market, destroying numerous shops and warehouses filled with mechanical tools, vehicle spare parts, motorcycles, and household electrical appliances.

Firefighters from Isolo, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations worked tirelessly to contain the fire, overcoming difficulties in accessing the site and preventing the flames from spreading to surrounding properties.

Meanwhile, a separate fire also broke out at Owode Onirin Market, affecting several shops selling metallic materials.

Fire crews from Alausa and Ikorodu Fire Stations responded quickly, managing to bring the fire under control by 5 a.m.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from either fire.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, assured the public that investigations would be carried out to determine the cause of both fires as damping-down operations continue.