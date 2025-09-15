• Says it’ll be difficult for any opposition to defeat him in 2027

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

An Abuja-based Enugu State businessman, Prince Ugochukwu Nnaji, has called on all patriotic sons and daughters of Enugu State to rally behind Governor Peter Mbah, to fully restore the glory of the capital of the old Eastern region.

Prince Nnaji, who is the first son of the late Chairman of the then Eastern Traditional Rulers’ Council and Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Emeka Nnaji of Amagunze community in Nkanu East Local Government, said Mbah had in less than two and a half years shown he came to rescue and reposition the state for excellence and glory.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen in Enugu, he said Enugu State under the Mbah administration does not need opposition but collaboration and support, stressing that it would be needless engaging in opposition as it would be difficult for any opposition to defeat the Governor in 2027, given his impressive performance and growing popularity across the state.

The Governor, according to him, had already distinguished himself as a leader committed to transforming Enugu into a modern state through bold infrastructural and socio-economic initiatives, adding that Mbah’s achievements within a short period in office had given him an edge that would be difficult for the opposition to counter.

Pointing to the security network, ongoing massive road construction projects, water supply interventions, education reforms and digital economy initiatives as visible proof of a government that is meeting the yearnings of its people, he said: “Governor Mbah has changed the face of governance in Enugu. He came with a clear vision, and today, we can all see the results. From rural roads to urban renewal projects and from his investments in water supply to his emphasis on education and youth empowerment, the governor has shown capacity and sincerity of purpose. That is why I believe that in 2027, it will be almost impossible for the opposition to defeat him.”

Advising opposition elements in the state, he said: “I want to believe that any politician who is interested in positive growth in Enugu’s economy and its people, should join Governor Mbah at this moment in our history. What else can anyone be possibly doing for the people of the state if not what the governor is already doing?

“The truth is that Mbah has won the confidence of the people. Any opposition party planning to unseat him is only engaging in wishful thinking. Enugu knows the difference between empty promises and real delivery.”

He commended Mbah for fostering peace and inclusiveness in governance, qualities he said had united communities and boosted investor confidence in the state.

“What Mbah needs now is continued support of residents of Enugu State to his administration to enable him consolidate on the gains so far made,” he said.