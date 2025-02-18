By Maduka Nweke

The Lagos State Government has called on facility management firms overseeing its housing estates to adopt innovative and proactive strategies in maintaining state-owned properties. This directive reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that public housing estates remain functional, sustainable, and conducive for residents.

Speaking at a workshop organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, emphasized the critical role of facility managers in preserving estate infrastructure and enhancing residents’ quality of life. He stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made it mandatory for all state-owned housing estates—both existing and new—to be professionally managed to prevent infrastructure decay.

“The purpose of this workshop is to equip facility managers with best practices and operational guidelines to ensure our estates remain well-maintained and livable,” Akinderu-Fatai said.

He urged facility managers to fully leverage their expertise to uphold high standards in estate management and environmental sustainability.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Abdulhafis Toriola, reinforced the importance of continuous professional development for facility managers. He noted that their primary responsibility is to ensure estates remain clean, hygienic, and environmentally friendly while fostering a culture of excellent service delivery.

In line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Lagos State Ministry of Housing established a Facility Management Unit in 2024, leading to the structured engagement of facility management firms across all state-owned estates. This initiative has significantly improved infrastructure maintenance, ensuring the longevity of government investments and enhancing the living experience for residents.