By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State witnessed a significant drop in movement on Saturday as residents observed restrictions imposed for the local government elections taking place across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Initially scheduled to begin at 3:00 a.m., the restriction on vehicular and waterway movement was later revised to run from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., allowing essential commuters limited access while maintaining security during the polling period.

With police checkpoints in place and officers deployed at strategic locations, major roads across the state remained deserted, businesses shuttered, and traffic almost non-existent.

More than 20,000 law enforcement officers, including members of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anti-Cultism, and Counter-Terrorism Units, have been stationed at various polling units to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Authorities have also banned the use of armed escorts, sirens, and vehicles with concealed number plates near polling and collation centres, warning that violators risk immediate arrest.

In a statement released on Friday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to participate actively and peacefully in the elections.

He emphasised the crucial role local governments play in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots development.

“This election offers Lagosians an opportunity to shape the leadership of their local councils by voting for chairmen and councillors who will represent their interests and drive development at the community level,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu underscored that voting is both a civic right and duty, describing the exercise as a “powerful expression of your voice and civic responsibility.”

He assured the public of a secure and credible election process, confirming that security agencies have been strategically deployed to safeguard voters, electoral officials, and materials.

He also affirmed that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is fully prepared to conduct the polls.

Calling on political actors, candidates, and party agents to uphold fairness and the rule of law, he emphasised the importance of peaceful conduct throughout the process.

Addressing young voters in particular, the governor encouraged them to act as ambassadors of peace, urging them to resist any form of violence or electoral malpractice.

“Lagos will continue to set the pace in democratic development,” Sanwo-Olu said, reiterating his administration’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections.

He concluded with a call for unity and participation: “Let us show the world once again that Lagos stands for peace, progress, and participatory governance.”