Oborevwori convenes Delta security summit on June 17

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Delta State Government has announced plans to convene a security summit to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders in addressing security challenges across the state.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, the Delta State Security Summit 2026 will hold on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The summit, themed “Security: A Collective Responsibility”, will be hosted by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. The event is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the state to deliberate on strategies for enhancing peace, safety and security.

The SSG stated that participants expected at the summit include security chiefs, representatives of the Armed Forces, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), chairmen of local government councils, traditional rulers, religious leaders, presidents-general of communities, ethnic youth leaders, community youth leaders, civil society organisations, transport unions and market women associations.

Dr Emu noted that the summit underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering a safer and more secure Delta State through inclusive engagement and collective action.

He emphasised that security remains a shared responsibility requiring the active participation of government institutions, security agencies, community leaders and citizens.

The state government urged all invited stakeholders to attend the summit and contribute meaningfully to discussions aimed at strengthening the security architecture and promoting sustainable peace across the state.

The gathering is also expected to reinforce ongoing efforts by security agencies and community-based groups to tackle emerging threats and ensure residents’ safety.

The summit comes amid renewed calls for greater cooperation among security stakeholders, with participants expected to chart a common course towards a united front against terrorism, criminality and other threats to public safety in Delta State.