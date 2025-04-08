By Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Igbe-Alagemo in Igbogbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikorodu, have called on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to act swiftly. They want help to stop a wave of kidnappings and killings plaguing their community.

The residents protested at the LCDA Secretariat and the palace of the Igbogbo monarch. They voiced fears over rising violence and insecurity. Mr Obafemi Onikoro, the community chairman, said the frequent abductions and murders sparked the action.

“Kidnappers have taken over Igbe-Alagemo,” Onikoro said. “They abduct our members daily, demanding ransoms in the millions. Tragically, three of our residents were killed during these incidents.” He noted seven kidnappings in four months. “Our members are fleeing their homes, businesses are suffering, and we no longer feel safe. Our children can’t go to school, and we no longer sleep with peace of mind.” He urged Sanwo-Olu to bring security and safety back.

Many have left their homes, despite local efforts like grassroots surveillance. Victims, including Mr Dare Onipede and Mrs Bidemi Oyegbemi, shared their terrifying ordeals at the protest.

Sesan Daini, Executive Chairman of Igbogbo LCDA, expressed worry. He assured residents that the Lagos State government is tackling the issue. “We are aware of the situation in Igbe-Alagemo, and we are doing everything possible to resolve it,” he said. “Governor Sanwo-Olu is fully engaged and is on top of the situation.” The Joint Security Task Force (JTF) is working locally, he added, and he plans to meet community members to find solutions together.

Chief Tajudeen Alade, speaking for the Oba of Igbogbo, praised the peaceful protest. “We appreciate your courage and maturity in addressing this issue through a peaceful protest,” he said. He promised to relay their concerns to the governor and urged calm as they collaborate to end the crisis.