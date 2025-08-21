By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), under the Lagos Catholic Archdiocese, commemorated its 39th annual Youth Day on August 10, at the Lagos Business School in Lekki.

Themed, ‘You also are my witnesses because you have been with me’ (John 15:27), the event was part of the global Jubilee Year of Hope and drew thousands of young Catholics and community members to celebrate youth, faith, and societal responsibility.

His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, Archbishop of Lagos, delivered an inspiring message, urging Nigerian youths to use their time wisely, especially on social media. “Time is very precious. Social media can be a tool for good or a trap for wastefulness. Let us use it wisely to build ourselves and our faith,” he emphasized.

The Archbishop highlighted the importance of cultivating virtues such as faith, integrity, and purpose among young people. He encouraged them to invest in spiritual growth, nurture meaningful relationships, and develop skills that can positively impact society. He urged youths to leverage digital spaces for inspiring change, promoting positive values, and engaging in constructive dialogue.

Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya, outgoing CYON Archdiocesan Chaplain, stressed the importance of good conduct and steadfast faith. He urged the youth to continue serving God and supporting the church’s mission, encouraging them not to grow weary in doing good. He called on them to set exemplary standards as believers and to demonstrate good conduct daily.

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Paulmary Otukpe praised Catholic youths for their integrity amid worldly distractions. “More than ever, the world needs Catholic youths who are bold and act as lights shining through darkness—a light that not only guides them but also others around them,” he stated.

CYON President, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, expressed confidence in the resilience and passion of young people. “Our passion is burning ever brighter, and despite challenges, we will overcome by relying on God’s word and Christ our Lord, whose guidance directs our lives,” he affirmed. He also praised members and the executive team, noting that the celebration reflected the love of Jesus Christ.

David Izegaegbe, chairman of the planning committee, described the event as a pilgrimage – a journey of faith, fellowship, and purpose. “It is a sacred time when thousands of young Catholic faithful come together not only to pray and worship but also to encounter God and one another in a renewed way. It is both spiritual and social, reminding us that our Catholic identity is holistic – grounded in faith and expressed through relationships, culture, creativity, and community.”

The celebration featured Holy Mass officiated by the Archbishop, lively music, dance, and activities aimed at inspiring young people to be active witnesses of their faith. The event also called for greater collaboration among the church, government, and society to combat societal decadence and moral decline.

As Nigeria nears the climax of the Jubilee Year of Hope, church leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering unity, justice, and spiritual renewal nationwide. The Youth Day celebration served as a powerful reminder of the church’s dedication to empowering young Nigerians to become responsible citizens and moral leaders, guided by hope and unwavering faith in a brighter future.