You’re playing with fire – ADC fumes over party’s deregistration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government against using the judiciary as an instrument to undermine democracy and plunge Nigeria into a major political crisis.

The opposition party stated this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi following a court-ordered deregistration of the party.

SunOnline reports that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister ADC, Accord Party and three other political parties over alleged failure to meet constitutional requirements for continued registration.

The court held that the affected parties breached Section 225 of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers INEC to deregister political parties that failed to win any elective position or 25 per cent of the votes in the previous round of elections at the federal, state and local government levels.

Also listed in the suit filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators against INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation were Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

In a reaction shortly after the judgement was delivered, the ADC said it was deeply concerned about the court judgement.

According to the party, the court judgement stands in direct conflict with constitutional principles and all known judicial processes and procedures.

The statement reads, “The facts are straightforward. The plaintiffs had argued that the ADC and four other political parties failed to satisfy constitutional requirements relating to continued registration.

“However, in its counter-affidavit filed before the court in May, INEC, the constitutional body empowered with the registration, regulation, and supervision of political parties in Nigeria, categorically maintained that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements, had not failed any constitutional electoral-performance threshold, and that no legally recognised basis existed for its de-registration.

“INEC further made it clear that the de-registration of a political party cannot be driven by political pressure, sentiment, or the wishes of interested parties. It must be based strictly on constitutionally established grounds, none of which had been proven against the ADC.

“Apart from INEC’s firm position in support of the party, the ADC finds it troubling that the trial judge was aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a stay of proceedings on the matter. The judge, however, chose to flagrantly and contemptuously disregard a clear order of a superior court in a manner that brings into question all known judicial traditions.”

The ADC said it considered this development not merely a legal dispute, but a dangerous escalation capable of destabilising the nation’s democratic process.

The statement further reads, “Our position is anchored on the role that agents of the ruling party have played in this matter.

“It would be recalled that the case has been championed directly by individuals working with the President’s Chief of Staff.

“The decision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is a second defendant in the matter, to join the matter as a plaintiff in April, is an absurdity, which sends a signal that is impossible to ignore.

“We are therefore left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of the ruling party’s persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC.

“We also find the timing of this ruling quite curious. Despite all the obstacles placed in its way, the ADC has risen to the task and met all benchmarks and deadlines. Therefore, coming at a time when the party has concluded its primaries and is fielding candidates for all positions in the next election, especially the presidential election, it is clear what this is all about.

“However, the ADC would like to warn that any attempt to eliminate the country’s major opposition party through judicial manoeuvring, thereby sabotaging the political aspirations of hundreds of its candidates, is a direct invitation to anarchy.”

The ADC maintained that it considered the ruling reckless, provocative, and even incendiary.

“Those who believe they can manipulate institutions of state to narrow the democratic space must understand that they are playing with forces far greater than partisan interests,” the party said.

The party reiterated that it would not stand by while the democratic rights of millions of Nigerians are threatened.

“We reject any and all attempts to intimidate, suppress, deregister, or politically extinguish our party and other opposition parties through means that offend both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution,” the statement further reads.

ADC vowed to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the judge’s conduct.

The party stated, “Make no mistake, this is another act of desperation by the ruling party and the government to hand President Tinubu a second term without contest. This will not work. We therefore warn those who are seeking to manufacture a civilian dictatorship to understand that democracy cannot be strangled without consequences for national stability.

“The responsibility for any tension or crisis arising from efforts to weaponise the judiciary against legitimate political opposition will rest squarely with those who are pursuing this dangerous and illegitimate path.

“Meanwhile, the ADC will petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the judicial rascality demonstrated by the presiding judge of the Federal High Court, whose conduct has continued to bring the institution of the judiciary into disrepute.”

The party called on all its members, candidates, supporters, and coalition partners across the country to remain calm, vigilant, and steadfast.

“Whatever it takes, the ADC will be on the ballot so long as the 2027 election is to hold,” the party asserted.