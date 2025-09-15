The Lagos State House of Assembly, on September 4, hosted its 10th constituency stakeholders’ meeting, bringing together community leaders, government representatives, traditional rulers, civil society groups and residents to review progress and strengthen collaboration in governance.

The theme of the meeting was, “Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The member representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency, Stella Foluke Osafile, emphasised that the meeting reflected the Assembly’s commitment to transparency, accountability and citizen participation. She noted that the theme was carefully chosen to highlight the positive impact of recent government initiatives on the lives of Lagosians.

Highlights of the events included a review of achievements. Reports were presented on completed and ongoing projects in the areas of infrastructure, education, healthcare, security and youth empowerment. There was also stakeholder engagement where participants actively shared their concerns and suggestions, particularly on issues of employment, youth engagements, animal rearing on the road disturbing motorists, community safety and environmental management.

Prince Adeyemi Ayilara, president, Amuwo Odofin Landlords/Residents’ Association, who commended the lawmaker for some of her initiatives that have been impactful, however, decried the herding of cattle on the streets of Amuwo, disturbing motorists and destroying their vehicles.

He advised the representative to embark on initiatives that would benefit the youths more, for example, seminars and youth sensitisation, because they need guidance as many of them do not know what to do.

In her response, Osafile said she was promoting programmes dedicated to the youth, like the Youth Corps, where they just trained groups of young people in cybersecurity, and so on.

She also pointed out that the government was giving out grants to start up businesses for people, encouraging constituents to apply and access the grants.

Calls were made for stronger collaboration between the government, the private sector and residents to ensure sustainable growth and development.

She reassured constituents of the Assembly’s readiness to continue championing policies and projects that directly improve their welfare, emphasising that governance must remain action-driven, ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda translates into tangible benefits at the grassroots.

She enumerated most of the projects she has executed so far, which include, Light Up Amuwo, Youths Skills Acquisition (Youth Corps), Road and Drainage Initiative (Radi), establishment of Amuwo Recreational Garden and replacement of stolen manholes, among others.

The residents appreciated her efforts towards bringing developmental progress to the constituency and charged her to make sure that there’s a maintenance plan for the projects.

The meeting ended with a resolution to maintain continuous dialogue, deepen accountability and work collectively towards a more prosperous Amuwo and Lagos at large.