By John Ogunsemore

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended the northern traditional rulers for speaking out against renewed killings in parts of the region.

Daily Sun reports that the Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council held its 7th Executive Committee Meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday.

The traditional rulers came together to discuss contentious security issues in a closed-door meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said, “Our coming together as traditional rulers in the North, I believe we have more than 86 in the North. We will speak with one voice to say ‘enough is enough’ of this senseless killing of innocent people across the North and across the country.

“We have released so many statements of condemnations, but how many times do we need to condemn these killings before our political leaders and security agencies stop or reduce the insecurity in the country to the barest minimum?

“We, the traditional rulers, feel bad and saddened when our people are killed by people we don’t know. It’s high time we worked harder, talk to ourselves and in closed door meeting discuss it. We shall advise our political leaders, they are at the helm of affairs and we will work with them.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Obi hailed the stance of the traditional rulers, saying it reflected their deep concerns for the security of the citizenry.

He said, “I would like to sincerely thank the Northern Traditional Rulers for their courageous and timely emergency declaration of the security situation in the region.

“I cannot agree (more) with them that Enough is Enough regarding the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing our nation. Their collective voice, as reported, underscores the urgent need for decisive action to protect lives and restore peace in our communities.

“I urge governments at all levels to work closely with these royal fathers who are closest to the people at the grassroots.

“Their commitment to addressing these challenges and offering counsel to regional governors reflects true leadership and a deep concern for the well-being of their communities.”

The former Anambra governor added that their stance serves as a clarion call to all stakeholders.

“We must unite, irrespective of political affiliations, to implement lasting solutions that address the root causes of our nation’s challenges,” he stressed.