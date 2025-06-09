From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A joint security team comprising police personnel, soldiers, and officers of the Department of State Services on Sunday rescued 11 kidnap victims from a terrorist gang in Katsina.

A police statement on Monday described the development as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against kidnapping and banditry in the state.

The statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said that “on June 8, 2025, at about 10:30 pm, a joint security team comprising police operatives, the military, DSS, a team of Sharan Daji operatives, and members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, while on a routine patrol along the Dan-Musa to Mara Dangeza village road, Dan-Musa Local Government Area, Katsina State, successfully rescued 11 kidnap victims.

“The team encountered a group of bandits attempting to escape with their victims, kidnapped from various locations within the state, when a gun battle ensued, leading to the successful rescue of all 11 victims, comprising nine women and two men, as the bandits fled the scene due to superior tactics and firepower.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects and preventing further occurrences.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, commends the operatives for their uncommon act of bravery and reaffirms the Command’s commitment, in collaboration with sister security agencies, to fighting the menace of kidnapping in the state.

“He further urges the public to continue supporting the efforts of the Command as well as other security agencies by reporting suspicious activities promptly to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency numbers, which will greatly enhance the effectiveness of security operations in the state.”