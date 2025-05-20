…Daura Emir axes Mantau Village Head

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Emir of Daura, Katsina State, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, has axed the Village Head of Mantau, Iliya Mantau, in Yarmaulu, Baure Local Government Area, for alleged complicity in the kidnapping of a woman and her baby from the community.

Reports said the Village Head not only collected a N20 million ransom money paid by the family of the victim but also allegedly raped the woman.

The incident led to an uproar in the community as residents embarked on a street protest last week demanding the head of the suspect.

Announcing the immediate removal from office of the Village Head on Monday, the Emir warned that Daura Emirate will not tolerate any form of abuse against the common people.

According to him, the Emirate remains open to all citizens who wish to file complaints or report any cases of injustice.

“If anyone feels wronged, even if it is my own child who is responsible, they should come forward and present their complaint to the Emirate. This is an Emirate of the people.

“This Emirate has previously removed a traditional leader it appointed, and even Sarki Abdurrahman once ordered the imprisonment of his own son over wrongdoing.

“That is why we will never condone the abuse of anyone.”

“Effective from Monday, Iliya Mantau ceases to be the Village Head of Mantau, and a new representative will soon be appointed to ensure leadership based on justice and integrity, the Emir said.