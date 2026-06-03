Ekpoluonye urges security agencies, residents to unite against crime in Lagos

By Rita Okoye

In light of growing concerns over recent security reports, Hon. Ambassador Godspower Chukwudi Ekpoluonye (GCE) has issued an urgent appeal for heightened vigilance, greater inter-agency cooperation, and prompt environmental clean-ups throughout Lagos State.

In a formal public statement, Ambassador Ekpoluonye, who serves as West Africa Youth Ambassador for the ECOWAS Youth Council, stressed that protecting lives and property is a shared duty that requires ongoing attention, whether or not the recent security rumours are confirmed.

He called on Nigeria’s leading security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to intensify surveillance, boost patrols, and enhance intelligence activities. He underscored the need to prioritise vulnerable, rapidly developing communities to prevent crime proactively.

A key element of his advice was a direct warning to landlords and property owners. Ekpoluonye pointed out that abandoned buildings and overgrown plots serve as perfect hiding spots for criminals.

He instructed all landowners to clear overgrown bushes and regularly maintain their properties to eliminate such hazards.

To bolster official law enforcement efforts, the statement also called on Community Development Associations (CDAs) and residents’ groups to reinforce local vigilante units. Ekpoluonye highlighted that these local initiatives must operate lawfully and maintain close contact with official security bodies.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility,” Ambassador Ekpoluonye remarked, reminding residents that maintaining a clean environment and fostering a coordinated community effort are vital for peace and prosperity in Lagos State.